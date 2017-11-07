

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $15.97 million, or $0.04 per share. This was lower than $25.42 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 21.5% to $140.84 million. This was down from $179.39 million last year.



Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance:



