

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $470.45 million, or $3.99 per share. This was up from $364.97 million, or $3.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $1.50 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $470.45 Mln. vs. $364.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.9% -EPS (Q3): $3.99 vs. $3.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -Analysts Estimate: $3.85 -Revenue (Q3): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.0%



