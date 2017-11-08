

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Energies, a subsidiary of French construction giant Vinci (VCISY.PK), agreed to buy EITECH.



Founded in 1994 by Rolf Tannergård, EITECH is specialist in electrical works and engineering for industry, infrastructures and buildings in Sweden. The company delivers complete projects and solutions to ongoing maintenance services within electrical installations and engineering. Employing 1,200 people, it generated revenue of 200 million euros in 2016.



