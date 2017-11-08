

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $86.6 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $80.8 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.13 billion. This was up from $1.06 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $86.6 Mln. vs. $80.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.2% -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.4 - $4.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX