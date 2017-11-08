

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $23.0 million, or $0.58 per share. This was up from $17.2 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $1.33 billion. This was up from $1.25 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23.0 Mln. vs. $17.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%



