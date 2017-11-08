

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - An app has been created to see whether McDonald's ice cream machine works.



After years of complaints that the fast food giant's ice cream machines are too frequently out of service, one person has developed a mobile application that would inform ice cream seekers of whether a nearby McDonald's machine works.



According to the app's creator Raina McLeod, the app, dubbed Ice Check, allows users to search for their nearest McDonald's, and shows if a location has a working ice cream machine. If a machine is not working when visiting a location, the customer can mark the location as 'off' within the app.



McLeod reportedly told BuzzFeed, 'I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down.'



The app appears to be available only for Apple based devices.



