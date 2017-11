WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of MannKind (MNKD) have regained some ground after an early move to the downside but remain firmly in negative territory in late-day trading on Wednesday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in a month, MannKind is currently down by 8 percent.



The initial decline by MannKind came after the biopharmaceutical company reported a wider than expected third quarter loss.



