

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $143.2 million, or $0.50 per share. This was down from $145.7 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $802.9 million. This was up from $726.8 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $143.2 Mln. vs. $145.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $802.9 Mln vs. $726.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $775 to $790 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3,200 - $3,280 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX