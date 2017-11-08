

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arotech Corp. (ARTX) released a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $1.66 million, or $0.06 per share. This was lower than $2.58 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $25.93 million. This was up from $24.30 million last year.



Arotech Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.66 Mln. vs. $2.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.10 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.0% -Revenue (Q3): $25.93 Mln vs. $24.30 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.16 to $0.20 Full year revenue guidance: $95 to $100 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX