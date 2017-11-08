

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $99.5 million, or $1.10 per share. This was down from $112.8 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $882.77 million. This was down from $890.14 million last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.5 Mln. vs. $112.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $882.77 Mln vs. $890.14 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX