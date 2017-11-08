

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 to $2.15; and revenue of $3.20 to $3.28 billion. For the first-quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 to $0.50 and revenue of $775 to $790 million.



Bob McMahon, Hologic's CFO, stated: 'We expect to post solid, mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in fiscal 2018. At the same time, after adjusting for the blood screening divestiture, we anticipate much faster EPS growth driven by healthy operating margin expansion.'



