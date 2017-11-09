

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) reported a 31 percent increase in net income for the third quarter to 469 million euros from 358 million euros in the same quarter last year. The company noted that higher underlying earnings, fair value items and realized gains drove the increase in net income.



Underlying earnings before tax for the quarter was 556 million euros, compared to 461 million euros last year. The increase in underlying earnings reflects favorable claims experience, higher fee revenue as a result of favorable equity markets, and lower expenses in U.S.



Total sales for the quarter rose 53 percent to 4.45 billion euros from 2.90 billion euros in the year-ago period.



The growth in sales was the result of a 65 percent increase in gross deposits to 40.7 billion euros, primarily driven by exceptionally strong asset management deposits and strong institutional platform sales in the United Kingdom, which can fluctuate.



Aegon noted that its Solvency II ratio increased from 185 percent to 195 percent during the third quarter, as capital generation including market impacts and one-time items as well as the completion of the Legal & General Part VII transfer related to the divestment of the UK annuity book more than offset the accrual for the interim 2017 dividend, which was announced in August.



Alex Wynaendts, CEO of Aegon said, 'Our strong capital position is a clear highlight this quarter, with a significant increase in the group's Solvency II ratio to 195%, which is now at the upper end of the target range. This enables our businesses to operate from a position of strength and underpins our target to return EUR 2.1 billion of capital to shareholders over the period 2016 to 2018.'



