

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) reported that In the year to date it has let or pre-let 674,800 sq ft or 41.2 million pounds pa in gross rent , 43% of which has been agreed since 30 June 2017. The overall total was a 5.7 million pounds increase from our previous announcement on 11 September 2017.



On average new lettings have been 1.3% above December 2016 ERV, with second half lettings 2.3% above June 2017 ERV. EPRA vacancy rate has fallen from 1.9% to 1.4% since June 2017 reflecting our product's broad appeal.



John Burns, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Good occupier and investment demand means that 2017 will be a record year for Derwent London's lettings and investment disposals even with lower UK economic growth and political uncertainty. The continuing positive letting momentum reinforces our earlier decision to move forward with our next major project at Soho Place W1.'



