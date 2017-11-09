

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported a profit for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $13.29 million, or $0.22 per share. This was down from $15.61 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 38.8% to $912.22 million. This was up from $657.32 million last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $13.29 Mln. vs. $15.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $912.22 Mln vs. $657.32 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 38.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.77 - $1.81 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.05 - $4.09 Bln



