

Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $297 million, or $0.57 per share. This was lower than $318 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $3.58 billion. This was down from $3.77 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $297 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -Revenue (Q3): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.0%



