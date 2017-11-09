

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) released earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $74 million, or $0.14 per share. This was down from $89 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $2.62 billion. This was down from $2.84 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $74 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q3): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.7%



