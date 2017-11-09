

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot, Inc. (ODP), a provider of office supplies, reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its third quarter with weak sales, while adjusted earnings per share came in line with market estimates. Further, the company continues to expect lower sales for fiscal 2017.



In pre-market activity, ODP shares were gaining 7 percent to trade $3.22.



Office Depot added that it is not providing 2018 guidance at this time due to uncertainties, but expects 2018 sales trends to continue to be impacted by store closures, lower store traffic, and ongoing competitive pressures, with an associated flow-through impact to profitability.



In the third quarter of 2017, total company net income was $92 million or $0.17 per share, sharply lower than last year's net income of $193 million or $0.35 per share.



Net income from continuing operations of $98 million or $0.19 per share fell from $330 million or $0.61 per share a year ago.



Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $74 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $89 million or $0.16 per share last year.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted operating income dropped to $131 million from prior year's $158 million. Gross profit margin declined to 24.2% from 25.6% last year.



Total reported sales were $2.6 billion, down 8 percent from $2.8 billion in 2016. Analysts expected sales of $2.61 billion for the quarter.



The latest quarter sales included the negative impact on both the Retail and Business Solutions Divisions from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which disrupted operations in Puerto Rico and the southeastern United States where a heavy concentration of customers are located.



Retail Division sales were $1.3 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in the prior year period. Comparable store sales dropped 5 percent.



Business Solutions Division sales were $1.3 billion, a decline of 4%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Office Depot continues to expect total company sales to be lower than 2016, primarily due to the impact of planned store closures, prior year contract customer losses, continued challenging market conditions, hurricane impacts and returning to a 52-week fiscal year.



For the year, analysts expect revenues of $10.1 billion.



However, the company expects the rate of sales decline to improve in the fourth quarter of 2017 on a comparable 13-week basis.



Office Depot now expects adjusted operating income to be between $400 million and $425 million in fiscal 2017.



Capital expenditures in 2017 are now expected to be approximately $125 million. Office Depot continues to anticipate free cash flow from continuing operations to be more than $300 million in 2017.



Office Depot will provide further detail on the company's performance and strategy to become a services-driven company during its earnings conference call.



Office Depot plans to host an Investor Day in early 2018.



Separately, Office Depot announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.025 per share, i.e., $0.10 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX