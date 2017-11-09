

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Interactive Corp. (QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB) reported that QVC consolidated Operating Income for the third-quarter grew 19 percent to $274 million from $231 million in the prior year.



QVC consolidated revenue were up 3% to $2.0 billion and up 4% in constant currency.



'QVC had an excellent quarter, growing constant currency revenue and adjusted OIBDA in every market,' said Greg Maffei, Liberty Interactive President and CEO. 'We made progress on the acquisition of HSN and expect to close in the fourth quarter. We now expect the acquisition of GCI, split-off of GCI Liberty and creation of two asset-backed stocks, QVC Group and GCI Liberty, to occur in the first quarter of 2018.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX