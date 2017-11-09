

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) released earnings for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $204.05 million, or $0.91 per share. This was down from $225.52 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $786.89 million. This was down from $884.34 million last year.



Endo International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $204.05 Mln. vs. $225.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $786.89 Mln vs. $884.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 to $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.38 - $3.53 Bln



