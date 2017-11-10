

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported that its third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA declined to 27.4 million euros from 28.1 million euros last year.



But, revenues rose by 3.2 percent to 304.0 million euros from the previous year's 294.7 million euros.



Rhoen-Klinikum said that it treated 3.7 percent more patients in the third quarter of the current financial year than in the same quarter of last year.



The company confirmed its forecast for the current financial year of 2017 and expects revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 85 million euros and 105 million euros. This includes negative effects in a low two-digit million figure due to additional expense from digitalising medical processes and one-off burdens from group restructuring. The company expects EBITDA to be within the upper half of the range when full legal ratification takes place.



