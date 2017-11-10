

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) said that in October 2017, Frankfurt Airport or FRA served 6.06 million passengers, representing an increase of 6.4 percent year-on-year and a new passenger record for the month of October. European traffic was the main driver behind this growth.



FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 195,230 metric tons. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs also climbed by 2.3 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons. Aircraft movements reached a new historic monthly record, rising by 4.4 percent to 43,788 takeoffs and landings in October 2017.



Across the Group, Fraport's international portfolio of airports also performed well in October 2017. Ljubljana Airport or LJU in the capital city of Slovenia welcomed 153,641 passengers, a 16.3 percent jump year-on-year. Peru's Lima Airport or LIM posted a 9.7 percent traffic increase to around 1.9 million passengers.



Fraport's 14 Greek airports achieved overall traffic growth of 13.9 percent to some 2.4 million passengers in the reporting month. The busiest of the Greek airports included Kefalonia (EFL), Mykonos (JMK) and Kos (KGS), where traffic rose by 54.1 percent, 51.3 percent and 36.8 percent respectively.



