

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported Friday that its first-half net income attributable to NTT increased 10.8 percent to 527.5 billion Japanese yen from 476.10 billion yen a year ago.



Earnings per share grew to 262.84 yen from 230.90 yen a year ago. Operating income of 975.2 billion yen increased 5.3% year-on-year.



Operating revenues grew 2.5 percent to 5.67 trillion yen from 5.52 trillion yen last year. Overseas sales of $9.33 billion climbed 16.9% year-on-year.



The company reported increase in operating revenues and operating income in the Long Distance and International Communications business and the Data Communications business segment.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects attributable net income of 880 billion yen, up 10 percent year-over-year, and earnings per share of 440 yen



The company previously expected attributable net income of 830 billion yen, an increase of 3.7%, and earnings per share of 414 yen, up 5.9%.



Operating income is still expected to increase 3.3% to 1.59 trillion yen. Operating revenue is expected to be 11.75 trillion yen, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year.



