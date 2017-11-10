

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected rate in October, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 1.8 percent increase in September. The measure has been rising since January.



Grocery prices grew 3.5 percent annually in October and non-food prices climbed by 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, costs for services decreased 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.3 percent in October.



