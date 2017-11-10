

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Friday morning, clinging to 2-year highs ahead of the U.S. oil rig count.



Baker Hughes releases its oil rig data this afternoon. The number of active rigs has been steady of late, and may have risen last week as domestic oil companies respond to higher oil prices.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 2 cents at $57.19 a barrel.



Prices have soared amid speculation that OPEC will extend its supply quota plan with Russia through 2018.



That could bring an end to the global supply glut next year.



