

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times (NYT) said Friday that it will launch a monthly Kids section dedicated to content for young readers. The next Kids section will accompany the Sunday, November 19 edition of the newspaper. The section will run monthly starting January 28, 2018.



The first Kids section, which debuted in May 2017, was so well received by young readers -- even sparking an online petition -- that The Times decided to make it a monthly feature of the newspaper.



The Times also announced that it will run the second edition of the Puzzle Spectacular, a special print-only broadsheet section devoted entirely to a series of different puzzles, along with the Sunday, December 17 edition of the newspaper; the first debuted in December 2016. Once again edited by New York Times Crossword editor Will Shortz and The Times's puzzle team, the section will feature an even bigger mega-crossword, new word puzzles, visual brain teasers, and more.



