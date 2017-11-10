

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney has announced a deal to produce three more new Star Wars movies.



The entertainment giant has reached an agreement with Rian Johnson, the director of the most awaited movie of 2017 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', to make a new trilogy of Star Wars. Disney is also planning to make a live-action Star Wars series for its new online streaming service.



The announcement was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger on its earnings conference call with analysts.



The story of the new series will be different from the current Skywalker theme. 'Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored,' Disney said in a statement.



Johnson will write and direct the first film in the trilogy, working with Ram Bergman.



Disney is set to launch a Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019. The entertainment giant also announced that it will end its distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new releases, beginning with 2019.



