

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The biennial Dubai Air Show opened Sunday with Emirates placing a preliminary order worth $15 billion for 40 787-10 Dreamliners from Boeing.



Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said the aircraft had been chosen over the Airbus A350. Airbus officials were expecting to win a big deal from Emirates at the Dubai air show for its mid-sized A350 after Emirates had canceled an order for 70 in 2014.



Sheikh Ahmed said the order raises the cost of its purchase of Boeing aircraft to $90 billion. Emirates plans to replace some of the older 787s with the new and while the rest will be used to expand the airline's network.



Deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to start in 2022.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Airlines also announced a deal worth $2 billion to buy five Dreamliners and two Boeing freighters.



