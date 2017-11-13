

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis announced new results from a real-world database study of patients in Germany prescribed Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF.



The findings further substantiate the beneficial effect of Entresto on heart failure symptoms and patients' quality of life observed in the PARADIGM-HF study and in other real-world cohorts.



'People living with heart failure experience symptoms that severely limit their physical activities and quality of life,' said Shreeram Aradhye, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Medical Affairs, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.



The non-interventional, retrospective database study examined changes in clinical characteristics of 1,643 patients in Germany on Entresto in the 12 months after their first dose. All patients with available data were analyzed and the results included:



The majority of patients had a stable New York Heart Association (NYHA) class over time. Before Entresto more patients had a trend of worsening NYHA class. The trend of worsening NYHA was reversed after switching to Entresto at Day 90 (n=121) and 180 (n=81)[1]. NYHA classification is used to grade the severity of a patient's heart failure symptoms, with physicians determining class based on specific criteria (e.g., the level of discomfort associated with physical activity).



There was an approximately 30% mean decrease (-503pg/mg; p<0.001; n=119) in NT-proBNP, a blood marker used to diagnose heart failure and to determine prognosis.



