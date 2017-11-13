

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ResMed (RMD, RMD.AX) said that it is considering an appeal on United Kingdom Case with Fisher & Paykel.



David Pendarvis, the company's global general counsel and chief administrative officer said, 'While we are disappointed the English Patents Court has ruled that ResMed's patent EP 2 708 258 is invalid in the UK, we are pleased by the court's unambiguous statement regarding our assertion that Fisher & Paykel's Simplus and Eson masks infringe ResMed's patent. The English Patents Court said, 'Had it been valid it would have been infringed.' We appreciate the court's attention to this matter, and we are considering an appeal.'



ResMed noted that the ruling has no impact on ResMed's commercial operations in the UK. All of its products will continue to be available there with customer service support. Likewise, the ruling is limited only to the UK and has no impact on ResMed's pending cases against Fisher & Paykel in the United States, New Zealand or Germany.



ResMed said,'We are confident that when the courts in those countries apply their different evidentiary rules and validity procedures, we will prevail.'



