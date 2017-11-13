

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) announced is has acquired Vector Disease Acquisition, LLC, a provider of mosquito control services. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, VDA provides vector control services, including weekly monitoring of mosquito levels, species identification and disease testing (using its in-house laboratory) and control of both adult and larval mosquitoes from the ground and using aircraft. VDA also provides lake management services, a new route-based service line for Rentokil North America. VDA operates from 52 offices in 32 U.S. states. Annualised revenues for the 12 months prior to acquisition were approximately $47 million.



Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial, said: 'This is another important step towards our ambition to create a business in North America with revenues of approximately $1.5 billion and margins of approximately 18% by the end of 2020. 'Our M&A pipeline remains very strong and therefore we now expect spend to be 100 million pounds+ in second half 2017.'



