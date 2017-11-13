

13 November 2017



Change of Stake in Acron's Authorised Capital Held by a Member of Its Management Body



Member of Acron Management Board Ivan Antonov increased his shareholding in Acron, bringing up his stake in Acron's authorised capital to 0.087% from 0.0849%.



Media contacts:



Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire



B3BS5Q4R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX