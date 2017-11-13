

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell announced that the company's unit, Shell Energy Holdings Australia, has entered into an underwriting agreement with two investment banks, for the sale of 71.6 million shares in Woodside, representing 64.0% of its interest in Woodside and 8.5% of the issued capital in Woodside, resulting in total pre-tax proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion. SEHAL will continue to own a 4.8% interest in Woodside.



Shell's CFO, Jessica Uhl, said: 'This sale is another step towards the completion of our three-year $30 billion divestment programme, which is an important part of our strategy to reshape Shell. Proceeds from the sale will contribute to reducing our net debt.'



