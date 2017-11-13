

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production dropped moderately in September on weak manufacturing and mining activities, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent in September from August. A 1.5 percent decrease was reported in manufacturing and a 1.3 percent decrease in mining and quarrying.



Meanwhile, output of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 1 percent in September.



Nonetheless, gross industrial production registered a double-digit monthly growth of 16.5 percent in September.



Year-on-year, industrial output climbed 7.6 percent on a working-day adjusted basis, reversing a 0.7 percent drop in August. In gross series, industrial production climbed 4.2 percent.



