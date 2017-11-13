

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that it appointed Albert Bourla as Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2018.



Albert Bourla, 56, has been the Group President of Pfizer's Innovative Health Business since the beginning of 2016. Prior to his current position Bourla was the Group President for Pfizer's Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare businesses where he was instrumental in building a strong and competitive position in Oncology and expanded the company's leadership in vaccines.



Effective January 1, 2018 John Young, Group President, Pfizer Essential Health becomes Group President, Pfizer Innovative Health. Angela Hwang, Global President and General Manager for Pfizer Inflammation & Immunology will succeed John Young as Group President, Pfizer Essential Health.



