LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) said that it appointed Michel Doukeris as Zone President North America and CEO of Anheuser-Busch, effective January 1, 2018. Michel presently serves as Chief Sales Officer of AB InBev. He succeeds João Castro Neves, who decided to step down from the role to pursue other opportunities after a long and distinguished career with AB InBev, and will support Michel during a transitional period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX