

The Board of the Company was notified today that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 10 November 2017 in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan.



+----------------+-----------------------+-----------+-------------------------+ |PDMR |Number of Shares |Share Price|Total Holding of shares | | |acquired | |following acquisition | +----------------+-----------------------+-----------+-------------------------+ |Deborah Grimason|69 |£15.4096 | 7,187 | +----------------+-----------------------+-----------+-------------------------+



For Further information please contact:



Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below.



Notification of dealing form



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Deborah Grimason | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Position/Status |General Counsel & Company Secretary | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Amendment | | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Travis Perkins plc | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b) |LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each| | |place where transaction have been conducted | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase pursuant to the Company's | | | |Dividend Re-investment Plan | +---+--------------------------------+--------------+--------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume (s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +--------------+--------------------------+ | | |£15.4096 |69 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------++------------+-------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | | |Price |Volume |Total | | |-Aggregated volume +-------------+-------------+-------------+ | |-Price |£15.4096 |69 |£1,063.26 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |10 November 2017 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |XLON | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



