

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - New data presented showed that Jardiance reduced the risk of cardiovascular death compared with placebo when added to standard of care in adults with type 2 diabetes and peripheral artery disease.



These results, from a post-hoc analysis of the landmark EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, were shared as an oral presentation on behalf of Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).



Approximately one in three people with diabetes over the age of 50 has peripheral artery disease, a narrowing of the arteries outside the heart, usually those leading to the arms, legs and feet, due to a buildup of fatty deposits. Peripheral artery disease can be life-threatening when blockages restrict circulation, causing damage to limbs, and can also be associated with damage to vital organs such as the heart, kidneys and brain. If peripheral artery disease is not managed properly, it can also lead to amputation, which may result in hospitalization, disability and death.



At study start, 21 percent of the more than 7,000 EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial participants had existing peripheral artery disease. The analysis in this patient population showed that compared with placebo, on top of standard of care: Jardiance reduced the risk of cardiovascular death by 43 percent;Death from any cause was reduced by 38 percent and hospitalization for heart failure by 44 percent.



Overall side effects and serious side effects were balanced between the Jardiance and placebo groups in adults with and without peripheral artery disease. In the group with peripheral artery disease, lower-limb amputations occurred in 5.5 percent of those treated with Jardiance and 6.3 percent of those treated with placebo. In the group without peripheral artery disease, lower-limb amputations occurred in 0.9 percent of those treated with Jardiance and 0.7 percent of those treated with placebo.



Jardiance is the first and only oral type 2 diabetes medicine approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.



