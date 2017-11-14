

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart.com and Lord & Taylor said that Lord & Taylor will launch a flagship store on Walmart.com. Expected to launch in spring 2018, Walmart.com will introduce a specialized online experience offering premium fashion brands directly from the Lord & Taylor flagship.



'Our goal is to create a premium fashion destination on Walmart.com. We see customers on our site searching for higher-end items, and we are expanding our business online to focus on adding specialized and premium shopping experiences, starting with fashion,' said Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce.



