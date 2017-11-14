

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) said that its board has authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $1.7 billion of Citrix common stock, for a total repurchase authorization in excess of $2 billion. Citrix reiterated its plan to return $2 billion of capital to shareholders by buying shares on the open market or through accelerated stock repurchase or 'ASR' transactions through the end of 2018.



As part of its capital return program, today Citrix also announced the pricing of a $750 million underwritten public offering of its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2027, to fund the repurchase of $750 million of its common stock through an ASR transaction, which Citrix has entered into with Citibank, N.A.



The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Citrix estimates that the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be approximately $742.6 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Citrix.



When issued, the Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of Citrix and bear interest at a rate of 4.500% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing June 1, 2018. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2027, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with their terms prior to such date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX