

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) will try to dig into whether the White House influenced the Justice Department's review of the company's planned takeover of Time Warner Inc. if the government sues to block the deal, the Bloomberg reported to people familiar with the matter.



In the event of a trial over the $85.4 billion deal, AT&T intends to seek court permission for access to communications between the White House and the Justice Department about the takeover, the report said.



The Justice Department's antitrust division is poised to file a lawsuit to stop the deal if it can't reach an agreement with the companies. That has sparked speculation that President Donald Trump, a relentless critic of Time Warner's CNN, is pushing the department's leadership to oppose the combination, which had been expected to win conditional approval by the end of the month.



The White House and the Justice Department reportedly denied Trump had any involvement in the review. The president said during his trip to Asia that the merger may go to litigation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX