

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L), a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services, reported Tuesday that its trading performance remains in line with expectations. For the ten months to October, revenue grew 10.2% year-on year, reflecting good organic growth in Signature and the contribution from acquisitions.



In its trading update for the period January 1 to October 31, the company reported that in Flight Support, Signature revenues grew 14.2% and on a like-for-like basis were up 3.8%.



US B&GA flight movements have grown 3.7% over the nine months to 30 September, with improved growth of 4.3% for the three months ended 30 September. Signature like-for-like revenue growth for the same three month period ended 30 September was 5.3%.



The recent hurricanes: Harvey, Irma and Maria, caused minimal impact overall across the Signature network.



In Aftermarket Services, revenue in the ten months grew 1.8% but on a like-for-like basis declined 2.8%. Like-for-like revenue growth at Ontic was more than offset by declining revenues in ERO.



Wayne Edmunds, BBA Aviation Interim CEO, said, 'The Group has traded in line with expectations during the period. We are particularly pleased with Signature's performance since the half year, which in part reflects the positive customer response to our enlarged network proposition. The outlook for the full year remains unchanged.'



The company will publish its preliminary results for the year ending December 31, 2017 on March 1, 2018.



