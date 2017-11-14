

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UBM plc (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) reported that its trading since the half year has been strong and the Group is on track to deliver significantly accelerated adjusted underlying revenue growth in annual events for the full year, of at least the Global B2B Exhibitions Industry average. The Board is confident of a full year out-turn at least in line with its expectations as communicated at the interim results.



UBM plc said its Board has concluded the review of the dividend policy. The updated policy, which will apply from 2018, is to pay a progressive dividend centred around 2x cover through economic and biennial cycles and taking into consideration impact from currency movements.



