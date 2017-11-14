sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,25 Euro		-0,25
-0,63 %
WKN: 852735 ISIN: AT0000815402 Ticker-Symbol: 2U2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,462
39,634
09:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG39,25-0,63 %