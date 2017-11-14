

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L, DEO) said it has launched and priced 1.275 billion euros of fixed rate Euro denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme. The issuer of the bonds will be Diageo Finance plc, with payment of principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo plc.



The issue consists of 775 million euro bonds due November 2020 with a coupon of 0.000 percent and 500 million euros bonds due June 2024 with a coupon of 0.500 percent.



Diageo will use the proceeds from this issuance for general corporate purposes.



Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, London branch, HSBC Bank plc, Nomura International plc and NatWest Markets are joint book-running managers.



