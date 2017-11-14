

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $25.6 million, or $2.35 per share. This was higher than $13.2 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 64.6% to $89.4 million. This was up from $54.3 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $25.6 Mln. vs. $13.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 93.9% -EPS (Q3): $2.35 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 89.5% -Revenue (Q3): $89.4 Mln vs. $54.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 64.6%



