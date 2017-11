CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY) announced it has launched Clofarabine Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Clolar (clofarabine) Injection in the U.S. market. Clolar is a registered trademark of Genzyme Corporation.



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' Clofarabine Injection is available in single-dose, 20 mL flint vials containing 20 mg of clofarabine in 20 mL of solution.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX