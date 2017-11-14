

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released earnings for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $105.68 million, or $1.43 per share. This was lower than $128.61 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $2.18 billion. This was down from $2.25 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $105.68 Mln. vs. $128.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.73 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX