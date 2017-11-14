

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $81.17 million, or $0.40 per share. This was lower than $90.28 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $1.22 billion. This was down from $1.27 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $81.17 Mln. vs. $90.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX