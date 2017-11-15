

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett continued to trim a once-major investment in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) while adding to newer holding Apple Inc. in the third quarter.



According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, The investor's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) lowered its IBM stake by about a third to 37 million shares as of September 30, when it was valued at roughly $5.4 billion.



Buffett plowed more than $10 billion into IBM in 2011, making it one of his company's largest investments.



At the same time, One of Berkshire's major new holdings is an investment in Apple. The stake was initiated by one of Buffett's deputy investment managers last year. Buffett has since plowed in and joined hedge funds including Coatue Management in upping their holdings in the iPhone maker in the third quarter. Berkshire's investment climbed by about 4 million shares in the period and was valued at roughly $21 billion.



