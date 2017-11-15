

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) said that it agreed to sell its Cardinal Health China business to Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. for $1.2 billion.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of Cardinal Health's fiscal year, subject to closing conditions and regulatory clearances.



The sale includes Cardinal Health's pharmaceutical and medical products distribution business in China. Cardinal Health expects that employees, infrastructure and various systems and processes that support this business will move to Shanghai Pharma upon closing of the transaction.



The divestiture does not include Cardinal Health's remaining businesses in China, including Cordis, its recently acquired Patient Recovery business, its medical sourcing team or other functions.



