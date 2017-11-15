

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Hedge fund manager John Paulson took a fresh stake in Rockwell Collins (COL) in the third quarter, while closing a position in American Internatonal Group (AIG), according to a quarterly regulatory filing on Tuesday.



The filing by Paulson & Company showed the hedge fund held 112,400 shares of Rockwell Collins as of Sept. 30. The filing also showed Paulson and Company no longer held a stake of more than 4.14 million shares of AIG. Paulson also eliminated small stakes in Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX